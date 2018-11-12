Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Robert Pires picks Essien as greatest African midfielder to play in the Premier League

Pires came face-to-face with Essien a couple of times during the twilights of his Arsenal career, with the Ghanaian also formerly lining up for Chelsea.

  • Published:
play

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires has named Ghana’s Michael Essien is the greatest midfielder to ever play in the Premier League.

Pires came face-to-face with Essien a couple of times during the twilights of his Arsenal career, with the Ghanaian also formerly lining up for Chelsea.

READ ALSO: Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game

Having played in the English topflight for six years, the France international believes no midfielder from Africa compares to Essien.

“I played against him sometimes and he was very strong, very competitive and a very good player with impact, especially in his position. He had good technique too. You know if you play for Chelsea then it means you have quality and Michael Essien had talent and that’s why he was successful at Chelsea,” Pires told Pulse Ghana.

 

Asked if Essien he rates Essien as the greatest African midfielder to ever play in the Premier League, Pires answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, I think so, because he was very, very good. And I repeat, for your country (Ghana), Michael Essien is a very good example for young players.”

READ ALSO: Football: Ronaldo keeps Juve flying high with 'important' win over AC Milan

The former France international arrived in Ghana last Thursday as part of Barclays Bank Ghana’s launch of the Super Fans Fanzone.

play Robert Pires

 

Pires is a two-time Premier League winner, and was part of Arsenal’s Invincible side that went unbeaten en route to winning the title in the 2003-04 season.

Also, the 45-year-old was a member of the France squad that won the World Cup in 1998, as well as the Euros in 2000.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Seven-year hitch: Cannavaro seeks new blood as Evergrande's reign ends Football Seven-year hitch: Cannavaro seeks new blood as Evergrande's reign ends
Football: Almiron, Martinez strike as Atlanta advance Football Almiron, Martinez strike as Atlanta advance
Football: 'We're not robots': Higuain misses penalty, sees red as Juve outclass AC Milan Football 'We're not robots': Higuain misses penalty, sees red as Juve outclass AC Milan
Football: Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four Football Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
Football: Man City dominate Man Utd, Liverpool win but Chelsea, Arsenal stumble Football Man City dominate Man Utd, Liverpool win but Chelsea, Arsenal stumble
Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates after scoring one of his goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Thierry Henry's Monaco
Football Cavani bags hat-trick as perfect PSG leave Henry's Monaco down and out
Real have won all four of their games since Solari took over from Lopetegui
Football Madrid 'very happy' with Solari - Butragueno
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth league goal for Juventus
Football Ronaldo keeps Juve flying high with 'important' win over AC Milan
Barcelona slumped to defeat despite Messi scoring twice on his return from injury
Football Barca suffer first league home defeat in two years, Real boost Solari hopes
X
Advertisement