Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game

The Black Queens secured a 1-0 win over the Bayana Bayana on Sunday

The senior female national team of Ghana completed their preparation for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Sunday at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

The only goal of the game was registered by a Samira Suleman through a header in the 21 minute

She headed home a corner from the left at the near post to beat goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Both sides displayed glimpses of good football subsequently but failed to turn the scoring opportunities into goals.

The Black Queens nearly got the second of the encounter but Elizabeth Addo's brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box was saved by the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Ghana came close to getting the second goal after Portia Boakye's effort missed the goalposts by a whisker following a cross from Alice Kusi.

Ghana will open the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations campaign on Saturday with a clash against Algeria.

They have been drawn in group A with Mali, Algeria and Cameroon

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Manchester United
Football Man City dominate Man Utd, Liverpool win but Chelsea, Arsenal stumble
River Plate players celebrate an own goal by Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz as the Copa Libertadores final 1st leg finishes in a 2-2 draw
Football Honours even as Boca, River battle to draw in Libertadores
Black Queens pip South Africa in final pre-Awcon friendly
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan pictured scoring their late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Sunday
Football Slow starts still worry Arsenal boss Emery after Wolves draw
