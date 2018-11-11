Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game

news

The senior female national team of Ghana completed their preparation for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Sunday at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

The only goal of the game was registered by a Samira Suleman through a header in the 21 minute

She headed home a corner from the left at the near post to beat goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Both sides displayed glimpses of good football subsequently but failed to turn the scoring opportunities into goals.

The Black Queens nearly got the second of the encounter but Elizabeth Addo's brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box was saved by the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Ghana came close to getting the second goal after Portia Boakye's effort missed the goalposts by a whisker following a cross from Alice Kusi.

Ghana will open the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations campaign on Saturday with a clash against Algeria.

They have been drawn in group A with Mali, Algeria and Cameroon