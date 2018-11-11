Andre Ayew scores again as Fenerbahce beat Alanyaspor

news

Ghanaian midfielder Andre Ayew was on the score sheet once again as Fenerbahce defeated Alanyaspor 2-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe. Ayew received a delightful ball from Isla, brought the ball close to the penalty area and shot it just outside the box and found the net.

Frey headed in the second goal after a perfect cross from Valbuena.

The win takes Fenerbahce from relegation spot to 12th on the standings after 12 games.

The goal was Andre, who has been recalled into Black Stars squad for next weekend's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, third league goal of the season.