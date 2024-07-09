Roberto Firmino: Brazilian footballer ordained as pastor

In a post on Instagram, Firmino shared photos of himself and his wife being ordained as pastors at the church.

Roberto Firmino becomes evangelical pastor

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a memorable and unforgettable night. This church was BORN in the heart of God and we are extremely grateful for the privilege of witnessing up close all that the Lord has done,” he wrote.

“Since our encounter with Christ, a longing burns in our hearts... Let people know this love that has reached us. Now we have another craving and responsibility... Be Pastors after God's heart and who cooperate with the Kingdom.”

He added: "Today we are totally flabbergasted when we see the size of God's mercy upon us. He really picks the unlikely! Thank You Jesus. Thank you Pr Jairo and Pr Keila for pushing us and believing in us.”

Firmino spent eight years at Liverpool, where he helped the Reds to win every trophy, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last year. Despite becoming a pastor, the 32-year-old has not retired from football and currently has two years left on his contract with Al-Ahli.

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain John Mensah also recently disclosed that he has been dedicating the majority of his time to the service of God and the church since hanging his boots.

Opening up on what he has been up to during the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, Mensah said he’s currently dedicated to the church, insisting he’s been worshipping and evangelising.

"I'm just keeping myself in the church all the time. Since I'm no longer on the field, that's how I'm keeping myself cool," he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"My church is the Resurrection Power New Generation Church. I'm just worshipping there. But I keep my faith in God Almighty to worship Him well, advise my people, and do evangelism to help others know God very well.”

ADVERTISEMENT