Romeo Beckham: Son of David Beckham retires from football at 22 to focus on fashion

The forward spent the last season on loan at Brentford and played a number of matches for the Bees’ reserves team.

According to The Sun, Brentford offered Romeo a new contract in June but the player turned it down and has now signed with top fashion agent Paris Safe Management.

“Romeo has decided to hang up his football boots and devote his time to his fashion career,” a source is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“He has loved his time at Brentford but needs to focus his attention on fashion, which is where his passion lies. Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris and has his sights set on working with some ­massive brands.”

Romeo Beckham goes fully into fashion

Meanwhile, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles previously praised Romeo’s character and said he’s a humble kid.

“Had he come in and been like, ‘I’m a Beckham,’ that would have been a disaster for us,” Giles said on the Performance podcast.

“But he is not like that at all. He’s like his dad in that he is a humble guy with a good work ethic and wants to do extra hours on the training round.”