After failing to find the back of the net in his opening three matches with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged a double against Sassuolo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also set a new milestone in his distinguished career by hitting the 400-goal mark in his club career.

Ronaldo is only the fifth player in history to reach this incredible feat in the first divisions of Europe's top leagues, following in the footsteps of Josef Bican, Ferenc Puskás, Jimmy McGrory and Uwe Seeler.

The Portuguese forward still has a fair bit left in the tank, so there's no doubt he'll expect to add some more to his tally before he hangs up his shooting boots for good.