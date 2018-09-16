Pulse.com.gh logo
Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals


The GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals in Europe

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has set a new milestone in his distinguished career by hitting the 400-goal mark in his club career.

  • Published:
play

After failing to find the back of the net in his opening three matches with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged a double against Sassuolo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also set a new milestone in his distinguished career by hitting the 400-goal mark in his club career.

 

Ronaldo is only the fifth player in history to reach this incredible feat in the first divisions of Europe's top leagues, following in the footsteps of Josef Bican, Ferenc Puskás, Jimmy McGrory and Uwe Seeler.

The Portuguese forward still has a fair bit left in the tank, so there's no doubt he'll expect to add some more to his tally before he hangs up his shooting boots for good.

 

