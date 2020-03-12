A statement from the club said the Portuguese is back on the island of Madeira “pending developments related to the current health emergency”.

Despite the wild spread of the virus, Maurizio Sarri ordered his players to continue training at the club’s facilities in Turin on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, however, did not take part in the training as a precaution to avoid getting infected.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Medeira

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward moved to Portugal to visit his sick mother but is yet to return to the club, with all sporting activities suspended in Italy.

Meanwhile, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italy international became the first player in the Serie A to test positive for the fast-spreading virus.

Juventus in a statement said "those who have had contact with him" are being isolated as well.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).