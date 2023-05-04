According to a report by Forbes, the former Manchester United forward raked in $136 million for the year.
Ronaldo tops highest earning athletes in the world with $136m yearly income
Al Nassr and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been adjudged the highest paid athlete in the world.
Recommended articles
Ronaldo reportedly earned $75 million in salaries and his off the pitch activities fetched him $61 million.
Down from first last year and coming second is Argentina's captain Lionel Messi, who had an estimated income of around $130m (£103m) in the 12 months.
Kylian Mbappe joins his Paris Saint-Germain teammate by nabbing third place in Forbes' list with earnings of $120m (£95m).
He is the highest salaried footballer in the world, and his endorsements include a cryptocurrency-based fantasy football game.
In fourth is LeBron James, the LA Lakers player, who has also carved out a successful business portfolio.
With earnings of around $119.5m (£95m) in the last year, his income consisted of his $44.5m basketball salary, as well as his film production work, sports investment (he is an investor in the firm that owns Liverpool FC) and nutrition brands.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez is fifth ($110m/£87m), raking millions of dollars for every fight he takes part in, as well as having brand deals with whiskey and beer companies.
Dustin Johnson, who has defected to the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, is in sixth place on the list, with earnings of $107m (£85).
Fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is in seventh place with an income last year of $106m (£84m), and NBA star Stephen Curry is eighth, with $100.4m (£80m).
Ninth is tennis icon Roger Federer, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, with an income made mostly from sponsorships of roughly $95.1m (£75m).
Rounding out the list is another NBA star, Kevin Durant, who made $89.1m (£71m) from his basketball salary and investments in sporting endeavours.
The list is part of Forbes Magazine’s annual collation of sports stars, which maps out who the money is going to in professional sport.
More from category
-
Ronaldo tops highest earning athletes in the world with $136m yearly income
-
Arsenal will be the best club for Mohammed Kudus - Frank De Boer
-
Antoine Semenyo presented with Premier League debut ball for scoring first Bournemouth goal