Ronaldo tops highest earning athletes in the world with $136m yearly income

Ronaldo reportedly earned $75 million in salaries and his off the pitch activities fetched him $61 million.

Down from first last year and coming second is Argentina's captain Lionel Messi, who had an estimated income of around $130m (£103m) in the 12 months.

Kylian Mbappe joins his Paris Saint-Germain teammate by nabbing third place in Forbes' list with earnings of $120m (£95m).

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the highest salaried footballer in the world, and his endorsements include a cryptocurrency-based fantasy football game.

In fourth is LeBron James, the LA Lakers player, who has also carved out a successful business portfolio.

Pulse Live Kenya

With earnings of around $119.5m (£95m) in the last year, his income consisted of his $44.5m basketball salary, as well as his film production work, sports investment (he is an investor in the firm that owns Liverpool FC) and nutrition brands.

Boxer Canelo Alvarez is fifth ($110m/£87m), raking millions of dollars for every fight he takes part in, as well as having brand deals with whiskey and beer companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dustin Johnson, who has defected to the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, is in sixth place on the list, with earnings of $107m (£85).

Business Insider USA

Fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is in seventh place with an income last year of $106m (£84m), and NBA star Stephen Curry is eighth, with $100.4m (£80m).

Ninth is tennis icon Roger Federer, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, with an income made mostly from sponsorships of roughly $95.1m (£75m).

Rounding out the list is another NBA star, Kevin Durant, who made $89.1m (£71m) from his basketball salary and investments in sporting endeavours.

ADVERTISEMENT