The Englishman said he has been impressed by Ayew’s development, as the striker has added goals to his game.

The Ghanaian forward is Crystal Palace’s top scorer this season, having netted eight times this season.

Hodgson said he is happy to have Jordan at the club and praised the striker for his consistency.

“Jordan has been remarkable. This year he’s kept his level of work as high as it has always been and added goals. He’s having a fantastic season and we’re very happy to have him with us,” he said.

Jordan is currently one of Ghana’s best performers in Europe and has improved his goal return at Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old has already registered eight goals this season and would definitely add to his tally when the Premier League resumes.

Meanwhile, Jordan is also Ghana’s joint-highest scorer in Premier League history with 24 goals – a record he holds alongside Tony Yeboah.