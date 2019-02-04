Jordan Ayew had a hand in one of the two goals scored by Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win against Fulham at Selhurst Park in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic opened the scoring from the spot mid-way through the first half after Cyrus Christie handled in the area.

Jeffrey Schlupp then added a late second as he tapped in the rebound following a Sergio Rico's fantastic save to deny deadline-day arrival Michy Batshuayi, who had come on moments earlier.

Head coach of Crystal Palace has hailed Jordan Ayew for his immense contribution to the victory.

"For Ayew on all-round performance, it was his best performance," Hodgson was quoted as saying by Football.London.

His work rate and efforts in the game at Southampton in midweek was fantastic

"In this game again, you see the man has super-human powers in terms of the effort he puts in. Today I thought he succeeded with the ball as well.

"It was an incredible impact from him and also from Michy. That assist was good. We think he will be of enormous value to us in our attempts to stay in the league."

Fulham have now lost 16 of their 25 Premier League games this campaign and they remain 19th - seven points clear of safety.