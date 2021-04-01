Rugby stronghold secured for football's Women's World Cup

In Australia, matches will be staged in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Australia and New Zealand will each host a semi-final, with a full match schedule for the July-August 2023 event to be released later this year.

The 2023 tournament will be the first 32-nation Women's World Cup, an increase from the 24 teams who competed at the 2019 edition in France, which was won by the United States.

Australia and New Zealand won co-hosting rights last year, making the 2023 tournament the first Women's World Cup to be staged in the southern hemisphere.