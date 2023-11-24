ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Samad Oppong: Ex-Kotoko player graduates from US Army

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Asante Kotoko forward Samad Oppong has swapped careers from football to the military after graduating from the United States (US) Army Academy.

Samad Oppong: Ex-Kotoko player graduates from US Army
Samad Oppong: Ex-Kotoko player graduates from US Army

Oppong was one of many trainees who successfully graduated from the US Academy as part of the class of 2023.

Recommended articles

In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the 35-year-old is seen joyfully receiving his certificate during the graduation ceremony.

Oppong made his name in the Ghana Premier League with Ashanti Gold SC and Kotoko in the mid-to-late 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to have two spells with the Porcupine Warriors, where he played from 2009 to 2011 before returning for another stint in 2014.

The forward also plied his trade for some European clubs’ notably in Cyprus, where he lined up for Ethnikos and MEAP Nisou.

Oppong, however, retired from professional football in his early 30s and immediately relocated to the United States for a fresh challenge.

He is now set to begin another career in the United States military after successfully graduating from the Army Academy.

Samad Oppong at Asante Kotoko
Samad Oppong at Asante Kotoko Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in March, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) appointed Alidu Salifu, a U.S. Army officer and lawyer, as its new legal counsel responsible for overseeing sponsorships and licensing.

Alidu was born in Ghana but moved to the United States 13 years ago, where he proceeded to join the U.S. Army.

In this position, Alidu along with his team will represent U.S. Soccer in all commercial contract negotiations, including the drafting, reviewing, and negotiation of high-level sponsorships, media agreements, and licenses.

With seven years of military experience serving as a logistics officer and attorney in the Judge Advocate Corps, Alidu has developed a deep understanding of the legal framework surrounding complex negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana vs Madagascar starting XI: Inaki Williams and Semenyo start together

Inaki Williams, Semenyo start together as Ghana names starting line-up vs Madagascar

Ghana succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday

Comoros 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer shocking setback in World Cup qualifiers

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier

Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier