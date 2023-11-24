Samad Oppong: Ex-Kotoko player graduates from US Army

In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the 35-year-old is seen joyfully receiving his certificate during the graduation ceremony.

Oppong made his name in the Ghana Premier League with Ashanti Gold SC and Kotoko in the mid-to-late 2000s.

He went on to have two spells with the Porcupine Warriors, where he played from 2009 to 2011 before returning for another stint in 2014.

The forward also plied his trade for some European clubs’ notably in Cyprus, where he lined up for Ethnikos and MEAP Nisou.

Oppong, however, retired from professional football in his early 30s and immediately relocated to the United States for a fresh challenge.

He is now set to begin another career in the United States military after successfully graduating from the Army Academy.

Meanwhile, in March, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) appointed Alidu Salifu, a U.S. Army officer and lawyer, as its new legal counsel responsible for overseeing sponsorships and licensing.

Alidu was born in Ghana but moved to the United States 13 years ago, where he proceeded to join the U.S. Army.

In this position, Alidu along with his team will represent U.S. Soccer in all commercial contract negotiations, including the drafting, reviewing, and negotiation of high-level sponsorships, media agreements, and licenses.

With seven years of military experience serving as a logistics officer and attorney in the Judge Advocate Corps, Alidu has developed a deep understanding of the legal framework surrounding complex negotiations.