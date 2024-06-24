Sammy Adjei voted as best goalkeeper in Ghana’s history during Pulse Poll

The 43-year-old was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also played a key role as the Black Stars qualified for a maiden FIFA World Cup in that same year.

He would, however, be dislodged by Richard Kingson before the World Cup in Germany and never managed to reclaim his position.

At the club level, Adjei didn’t play for long in Europe but attained legendary status in the Ghana Premier League, where he won everything with Hearts of Oak.

He was part of the Phobians’ famed 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League under Cecil Jones Attuquayefio in 2000.

Adjei swapped Hearts for Tunisian side Club Africain in 2004, having won five league titles as well as the CAF Confederations Cup.

He returned to Hearts after a year and spent three years with the Accra-based side before joining Israeli top-flight side Ashdod.

The shot-stopper’s time in Israel came to an end in 2008 and he returned to Hearts for a third spell before calling time on his career in 2013.

A poll run by Pulse Ghana asking if the former Hearts goalkeeper is the best in Ghana’s history saw a whopping 12,300 people vote ‘Yes’.

One thousand and five hundred people voted ‘No’, 1,100 people said they were undecided, while 329 voted that other options were better.