Global football has been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Samuel Inkoom has stepped up training on his own to stay fit and avoid being rusty before football returns in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Inkoom has encouraged people to stay at home to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old defender is currently relaunching his career at FC Samtredia commonly known simply as Samtredia, in the Georgian topflight league.

He suffered a FIFA ban in 2017 for a breach of contract and he stayed at home for a year and some months.

He returned to the field in 2019 when he joined FC Dunav in the Bulgarian First Professional League, before his move to FC Samtredia in 2020.

Samuel Inkoom has had spells with clubs like Asante Kotoko, FC Basel, Dnipro, etc.

He was part of the Black Stars team that played in the 2010 and the 2014 FIFA World Cups staged in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.