Samuel Inkoom wants to play for Asante Kotoko before retiring

Earlier this year, Inkoom joined Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi, having previously played for Dnipro, Bastia, DC United and Boavista.

Pulse Ghana

The defender has revealed that Kotoko unsuccessfully tried to sign him last season, but was quick to add that he’s willing to play for the club before hanging his boots, even if for free.

“It’s true Kotoko wanted to sign me last season, they sent me first offer, I said no, they sent second and third offer, I said no. we were talking but later on I saw that the money is not there,” he told Angel TV.

“I told them Kotoko gave me the platform and I am ready to come and help. So, when Nana Yaw Amponsah approached me we spoke a lot about me coming back and I didn’t say no because I was willing to come back.

“I’m a fan of Kotoko and before I will even retire from football I will come and play for Kotoko even for nothing I don’t mind.”

Inkoom was part of the Black Satellites side that that won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup and went on to become an established international.

He also played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.