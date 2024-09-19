Sannie Daara calls for betting tax revenue to be invested in sports facilities

Recent warnings from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) highlighted concerns over the pitch condition at the Baba Yara Stadium, which recently hosted an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola. Due to the pitch's poor state, CAF has indicated that future matches, including the next AFCON qualifier against Sudan, might need to be relocated to a neutral venue, with potential options being Togo, Nigeria, or Ivory Coast.

In response to these concerns, Ghana's National Sports Authority has shut down three major stadiums—Baba Yara, Accra Sports, and Cape Coast—for maintenance work. However, the challenge of securing adequate funding for these upgrades remains pressing.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Daara's proposal suggests a shift in how sports betting revenues are used. "We need to rethink our approach," Daara said, as reported by myjoyonline.com. "The government is generating substantial income from sports betting, and it's possible that this revenue could exceed a million dollars. Instead of directing these funds elsewhere, why not invest a portion into stadium maintenance?"

He argued that these funds should be used to hire qualified professionals to manage and maintain the facilities, rather than relying on political appointments. "Technical expertise is crucial to ensure our stadiums meet international standards," Daara added, according to myjoyonline.com.