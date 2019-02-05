Ghanaian attacker joined Barcelona from Sassuolo for a six-month loan move in January.

Boateng’s move was shocking and unexpected and Sassuolo fans are yet to get over it.

The Neroverdi during their 3-0 win against Cagliari witnessed some fans hoist banners and one of them read "Come on Sasol, No more goal KPB27 ," one of them read.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Sassuolo last season from Eintracht Frankfurt and despite just six months stint with the club he established himself and won the hearts of some of the fans of the side.

The former AC Mila attacker bagged five games in 15 appearances for Sassuolo.

Boateng, 31 has had spells with Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo and currently on loan to Barcelona.