SaveGhanaFootball demonstration hits GFA today

Organised by a group of senior sports journalists, the demonstration aims to pressure the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to implement significant reforms within Ghana's football structure, with the goal of revitalizing the nation's footballing prowess.

The protest will commence at the Obra Spot, with participants marching through the main streets of Accra and concluding at the Independence Square.

At this final destination, a petition will be presented to representatives from the GFA, the Sports Ministry, Parliament, and the Office of the President, outlining the demands for reform in Ghanaian football.

Relatedly, Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that he aims to win the FIFA World Cup and the AFCON for Ghana.

Mr Okraku was addressing the media in Kumasi earlier today with regards to the Black Stars' poor performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The senior national team was hoping to lift their fifth continental title but suffered another group phase elimination after finishing 3rd with two points.