Scouts from Swiss club FC Basel hold one-day scouting programme in Accra

Present to observe the game were a host of agents, including Ghanaian representative Alexander Quaye, Marcel Veerman and FC Basel’s global head of recruitment, Philipp Kaufmann.

The scouting programme focused on players between the ages of 16 and 18, with the scouts assessing their physicality and technical levels.

“My impression was really good. Technically, they are doing really good. It was not easy because the pitch was not the best but in all the quality and intensity of the game was really high,” Kaufmann told Pulse.com.gh.

“It was more about looking at the quality of the boys. There were several age groups here and we will follow them during the next weeks and then we will take a decision from there.”

Meanwhile, Veerman, who is based in Ghana and has played a role in the scouting of many players who have gone on to play in Europe’s best leagues, said a few players will be signed by FC Basel.

“We organised the friendly game at the last moment but it was very interesting for me,” he noted.

“FC Basel were very excited about this game and we saw a lot of talents and we hope to maybe sign one player for FC Basel or get other players to go on trials with Basel."

Ghanaian agent Alexander Quaye was also impressed with the technical levels of the players despite the poor nature of the pitch.

“You can obviously see that there’s a high technical level. The players were quite aggressive despite the fact that it’s not even a competitive game,” he stated.

“That said, you can see good tactical play. They’re able to exchange positions and they’re able to move the ball well. Usually, you’d have to look at how they’re able to move without the ball and they were quite good that at.

“What is quite impressive is the speed of the play. Because usually for kids of their size, you don’t expect that they’ll be able to move the ball as quickly. The physicality was quite interesting as well, because from an international point of view, when you’re scouting players you need to look at their physicality. Overall, I thought it was quite impressive.”

