‘If you don’t believe we can win, go home’: Watch Andre Ayew’s inspirational speech before SA game

The Black Stars’ qualification hopes suffered a huge blow when they failed to beat the Walias last Thursday.

However, knowing that a win over South Africa will guarantee their qualification, Ayew made sure he was on the same page with his teammates.

In an “All or nothing”-esque footage, the Al Sadd winger is seen telling his teammates to believe that they can beat Bafana Bafana and qualify for the World Cup.

“We’re not here to joke and the person who is not ready and does not believe we can go and win 2-0, when we get to Ghana you can go home,” he stressed.

“This is the time that we’re going to the World Cup. If you know you don’t have the heart; when we land in Ghana you’re going to listen to what Ghanaians will say, take your things and go home.

“We’re going to win and we’ll qualify, okay? So relax, calm down and let’s move.”