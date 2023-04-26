Look-alikes have become a thing in Ghana, with doppelgangers of musicians King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Medikal and KiDi making the headlines in recent weeks.
Video: Bukayo Saka look-alike in Ghana goes viral
A video of Bukayo Saka’s look-alike in Ghana has gone viral ahead of Arsenal’s big game against Manchester City.
A young man who looks like Saka and kitted in an Arsenal shirt is the latest look-alike to go viral on social media.
It is unknown what his real name is, but he appears to be Ghanaian, with the language spoken in the video being Twi.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on Manchester City on Wednesday evening.
The Gunners have already lost twice to Pep Guardiola’s side this season but the result of the next encounter could be the most important.
Having drawn in their last three league games against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton, Arsenal are aiming to return to winning ways and seize the initiative against their main title rivals.
"If we win tomorrow night we haven't won the league, that's for sure. It will shift the percentages a little bit, but with five games left after this, it will still be very tricky,” Mikel Arteta said ahead of the game.
"We wanted to close that gap as much as we could and we're toe-to-toe with them. We knew we had to go to the Etihad. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no.
"Mentality plays a huge part. Obviously, the belief is there. When I look at how they train and the way they've reacted, the mood in the dressing room and the way they defend each other, we really want it.”
Arsenal will be counting on Saka, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season, to get the better of Manchester City.
