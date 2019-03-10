The current atmosphere at Real Madrid has been well documented and that has started to affect some of the players, with Sergio Ramos and Marcelo getting into an altercation at Valdebebas at the end of training on Saturday.

Having been eliminated from three competitions in the space of a week, pressure and criticism has been forthcoming for much of the squad, including Santiago Solari, but it is not a good look to have two of the captains squabbling at a time of crisis.

Madrid had partaken in a small-sided match and, according to eyewitnesses, Marcelo celebrated his side's victory in a way that did not sit well with Ramos, who was on the opposing side.

The Brazilian stated that he always celebrates in this manner, but Ramos did not disguise his anger.

Their teammates intervened to stop the conversation from escalating, even if it only lasted a few minutes.The two players realised that this emotional state likely came from the team's bad form and, given the long relationship that Ramos and Marcelo have enjoyed, added to the fact they are both captains and share the same agent, Sergio's brother Rene Ramos, it was best to ease tensions as quickly as possible.

This training session was the last before Madrid face Real Valladolid on Sunday night, their first match after the Ajax debacle, and it came after chats from Ramos - whose meeting only included the players - and Solari in the dressing room.

Some players "have not been playing up to the standards of the shirt," Solari reportedly stated.For Ramos, this last week has had everything: his suspension for the Ajax match; the fact that Amazon cameras were filming him in his private suite at the Santiago Bernabeu during the Champions League exit; his discussion with Florentino Perez in the dressing room; and now this scuffle with Marcelo.

Although Ramos is suspended for the Valladolid game, he has travelled with the squad and will watch the match in person.

credit: MARCA