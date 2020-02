They are Berekum Chelsea's Asare Bediako, W.O. Tandoh of Aduana Stars and Samuel Boadi of Medeama.

The three coaches both guided their respective teams to four wins in six matches.

The Nasco Premier League Coach of the Month will also be announced ahead of match week 8 fixtures of the Premier League next week.

Winner of each category will receive a Nasco television set, a Nasco men's grooming set and a personalised trophy by Nasco.