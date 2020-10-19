Ghana played two friendlies against Mali and Qatar on 9th October and 12th October, 2020 respectively in Turkey.

A member of the Black Stars management committee Jones Abu Alhassan who was part of the contingent tested positive for Coronavirus and was quarantined in the European country immediately after the two friendlies.

Bernard Mensah became the first player to test positive for the virus and the likes of Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jordan Ayew have all confirmed positive tests.

Kassim Nuhu who plies his trade in Germany with TSG Hoffenheim has added to the number of positive cases, making them six in total.

This has created so much uneasiness among the rest of the Black Stars players.

Ghana’s next assignment is a double-header against November in November, 2020.