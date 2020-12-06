Thomas Partey who hasn’t fully recovered after suffering an injury was unleashed to play for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspurs in the London derby on Sunday.

However, Tottenham defeated the Gunners 2-0 to push them further downwards to the 15th position in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder lasted for just 45 minutes on the field as he limped off and was replaced by Dani Ceballos in the 45th minute.

While Thomas Partey’s current club is struggling to regain their form in the English topflight league, Atletico Madrid his former side have taken a commanding lead in the La Liga and if the poor form of rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona continue, they are likely to clinch the Spanish league.

It would be recalled that Partey joined Arsenal from the Madrid side after coughing up 45 million pounds

Social media users after Arsenals defeat have trolled the Ghana midfielder.

Below are some of the comments on social media suggesting that Partey’s decision to join Arsenal was a wrong decision:

@PatrickTimmons1 "16th place. Another derby defeat on the cards. Partey injured. I honestly hate football"

@vintageredss "Partey really left Atletico Madrid who are sitting top of the league to come and play for a bloke that spends more time on his eyebrows than he does on tactics"

@MessiMX10i "I'm crying at Partey refusing to pass to Willian, he's had enough of him"

@ESPNFC

"Current league positions:

Atletico Madrid - 1st

Arsenal - 15th

Wonder what Thomas Partey is thinking ..."

@FootballFunnnys "Thomas Partey really left Atletico Madrid, who are 1st in La Liga, for 15th placed Arsenal."

Wonder how he’s feeling tonight...

@HitnMiss7 "Look at Thomas Partey Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Arsenal Fans come collect your legend #TOTARS #NLD"

@RealistGlizzy "Fast forward 2 months, where Bruno Fernandes has 11 goal contributions in 10 games while Thomas Partey has just been shoved and injured by his own manager Woozy face"

"Arsenal rushing Partey back for a big game, him getting injured worse and the team losing anyway is a good metaphor for Arsenal's overall decision making as a club in the last few years."

#TOTARS "Thomas Partey when He goes into the Dressing room and sees Atletico Madrid at the Top of La liga"

@iLatif_"Partey left and now Athletico Madrid are top of the la liga whilst Arsenal are involved in a relegation battle. May God remove every Partey in your life. Can I get an Amen?"