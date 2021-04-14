Solskjaer blames stadium wrap for Man Utd's Old Trafford woes

He expects an improvement now because United replaced the stadium wrap with black banners at the start of April, which read 'United Against Racism' as part of the club's See Red anti-racism campaign.

"You'll see a change now. If you see the banners round the club, it's not red anymore. We've looked into this," Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday.

"There shouldn't be any reason, really, but some of the players have mentioned that you know that split-second decision that you have to make, look over your shoulder if your team-mate's there or not and the red shirt is on a red background just with the red seats.

"So we've of course tried to change that along with an anti-racism campaign so of course that was important that it wasn't red anymore.

"Then again, there shouldn't be any reason. But then again, if you've got a 4-0 advantage like we did against Sociedad you don't really have to win that game. Nil-nil was a good result.