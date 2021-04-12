Solskjaer wants Cavani to stay after Spurs display

"A performance like today, we as a club have missed for a few years, we have not had that number nine for a long, long spell.

"Edinson has been working so hard to get fit and we can see the boys played to his strengths as well.

"We have had open and honest meetings and it's no secret we want to keep him."

Cavani took his tally to eight goals in 29 appearances for the club in a season marred by injuries.

He also served a three-match Football Association ban for using a racial term in a social media post and apologised for any unintentional offence caused.