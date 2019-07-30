Yacouba’s local agent Gyasi Jantuah has explained his client is unhappy at the Kumasi giants and is pushing for a move away from Asante Kotoko.

READ MORE: Sudan footballers hope for revolution boost

The Burkinabe’s quest to force his way out from the club has intensified after Asante Kotoko reported rejected an offer from Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

"It is true that Al Hilal presented an offer to Kotoko for Songne Yacouba but he is not ready and wants to terminate his contract with Kotoko," Mr. Jantuah told Otec FM.

"The issues between the player and the management are becoming too much so the decision is the player is ready to prove himself and terminate his contract with the team. We will know the way forward after terminating his contract with Kotoko."

Songne Yacouba has been the go-to man at Asante Kotoko since he joined them in 2017.

Several clubs have been seeking his signature, especially after the two times champions of Africa reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.