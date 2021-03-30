Spain World Cup qualifier against Kosovo overshadowed by diplomatic row

Authors:
Pulse News Agency International by AFP
Spain's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Wednesday is more than a simple game of football, with the meeting in Seville also at the centre of a diplomatic row.
Kosovo were granted full membership of UEFA and FIFA in 2016 and first appeared in competitive action in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
'Independence is irreversible'
Most western powers recognise Kosovo's statehood but Serbia and its leading international allies China and Russia do not.
Nor does Spain, or Greece, another of their opponents on the field in the campaign to qualify for Qatar 2022.
Spain and Greece, along with Slovakia, Romania and Cyprus, are the five member states of the European Union who were last week urged to recognise Kosovo by the European Parliament.
"Kosovo's independence is irreversible. Recognition by these remaining EU member states... would be beneficial to the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, would enhance and consolidate the stability of the region," members of the European Parliament said.
