Spain World Cup qualifier against Kosovo overshadowed by diplomatic row

In 2019 it decided against hosting matches in the elite round of qualifying for the European Under-17 Championship against Greece, Kosovo and Ukraine.

The games were eventually played in Nyon, Switzerland, where UEFA has its headquarters.

Before that, in November 2018, Kosovar participants in the karate world championships in Madrid took part under the flag of the International Karate Federation, to the irritation of the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile Spain are kept apart in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers from Gibraltar, the tiny British territory on Spain's southern tip which is historically claimed by Madrid.

On Wednesday Spain will "adjust to the rules put in place by FIFA and UEFA for these matches", diplomatic sources and sources from the Spanish Federation told AFP.