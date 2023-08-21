Spain’s Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after scoring winner in World Cup final

She celebrated her winner by lifting her shirt to reveal the message "Merchi," which was a tribute to a friend whose mother recently passed away.

However, Carmona, who plays for Real Madrid, later found herself also bereaved and mourning when she was informed after the game that her father had passed on.

The Spanish FA said the player’s father died on Friday, but her family is said to have decided to withhold the news from her in order not to distract her ahead of the final.

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started,” Carmona shared a tribute to her late father on X.

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad."

The Spanish FA also wrote on the same social media platform: "We send out most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."