Saddick will manage and assume responsibility for sports programmes on Angel TV and the Accra-based Angel FM.

Staring Monday, 2nd September, 2019, he will host Angel FM’s flagship sports show between 7pm-9pm on weekdays.

The reigning Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Sports Journalist of the year returns to the ABN family barely five years after leaving.

Saddick has been with Atinka Media Group for three years, serving as a broadcast journalist and integral part of the sports team since February 2015.

He is renowned in Ghanaian sports circles for his investigative works on both local and international football.

With deep insight into the African game, he has had his works published on global platforms such as the BBC, Sky Sports, Daily Mail, Gazzetta Italy, Telegraph and CGTN China etc