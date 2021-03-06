The Black Satellites will aim at winning Ghana’s fourth title in the competition, in the crucial game this evening in Mauritania..

The inspiring message was broadcasted to the team via video during a team meeting on Saturday morning.

In a message delivered on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana, Ussif wished the team the best of luck for the game in today’s game against the Hippos of Uganda.

“Fortunately for us today happens to be Independence Day and I know as you go into this match, you are going to have the same spirit as our forefathers fought and tools for our independence.

“I know you will fight for mother Ghana and lift our flag high. I know you are going to make us proud and bring this trophy home as an independence gift to Ghanaians.

“The whole country is behind you, H.E President Akufo-Addo is behind you, the Vice President is behind you and the whole country is praying for you”.

“Our religious leaders are praying for you, the National Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community is praying for you.

“You have already made us proud by making it to the final. Make us proud by bringing the trophy home. We know you can do it. Do it for us!”, the sports Minister stated.

U20 Management Committee chairman Ransford Anertey Abbey thanked the sector minister for his message and support throughout the competition.

He also thanked the minister for his highly motivating and thoughtful message ahead of today’s final match.