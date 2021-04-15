Stephen Appiah ‘prays’ for son who aspires to be professional footballer

The teenager was born in Italy and started his playing career at the Juventus Academy before moving to Ghana.

Reacting to his son’s dream of excelling in football, Appiah advised the 19-year-old to concentrate on getting playing time.

Pulse Ghana

“My prayer is that he does better than me. But for now he should concentrate on getting playing time then we see. But I believe that he will make it,” the ex-Ghana captain wrote on Twitter.

Appiah remains one of the most revered players to have ever played for the Black Stars, having captained the national team for several years.

The 40-year-old was Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.