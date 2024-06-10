Video: Stephen Appiah shows up at Asantehene’s historic visit to Ga Mantse in regal outfit

The Ga Manste had earlier visited the Manhyia Palace to commemorate the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebrations in Kumasi.

This is, however, the first time that the Asantehene has paid a visit to the Ga State, which highlights a significant chapter in the relationship between the two traditional leaders.

A host of dignitaries were present at the durbar organised in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, including Appiah.

The ex-Juventus and Fenerbahce midfielder arrived at the event in the company of his wife, with both looking regal.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the couple are seen dressed in beautiful traditional outfits to mark the occasion.

Asantehene and Ga Mantse Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Appiah has said, like Michael Essien, Alexander Djiku could also take his game to the next level by working with Jose Mourinho.

The 43-year-old believes the Portuguese manager’s great rapport with African players means Djiku is in good hands.

Djiku will work under Mourinho next season after the Portuguese was confirmed as the manager of Fenerbahce earlier this week.

"Jose Mourinho has been very good with African players and I think everyone he’s worked with proves themselves including Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi and a lot of them,” Appiah told Responsible Gambling.

"We have Djiku who has been able to win the hearts of the fans with the way he carries himself around and the way he approaches the game and I hope that with the arrival of Mourinho, he will be able to take his game to the next level."