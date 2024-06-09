Asantehene visits Ga Mantsɛ in historic royal encounter

The Asantehene's visit aimed to reinforce the longstanding ties between the two traditional authorities, promoting cultural exchange and cooperation

The visit is a reciprocal one, given that Nii Teiko Tsuru II was part of the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebrations in Kumasi a few weeks ago.

The Planning Committee for the historic visit of the Asantehene, led by Nii Boi Abbey, announced in a news conference at the Ga Mantsɛ Palace on Thursday, June 6, that this visit is a major milestone in the history of the Ashanti and Ga kingdoms. This visit, the first ever by the Ashanti King to the Ga State, symbolizes a significant chapter in the relationship between the two traditional authorities.

Nii Boi Abbey addressed the media, stating, "The visit will be crowned with a special durbar hosted by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantsɛ. It is a historic visit and rekindles the strong ties of friendship between the Ga and Ashanti people. It also follows the Ga Mantsɛ’s active participation in the Asantehene’s recent celebration of his 25th anniversary on the throne."

He elaborated on the deep-rooted interactions between the Ga and Ashanti people, highlighting the extensive exchange of cultural practices, traditions, and ideas. "Interestingly, the interactions between Ga and Ashanti people over the centuries have culminated in common themes in governance, inclusiveness, and specific cultural practices, including family structure, traditional dances, the structure of the calendar year, taboos, defense mechanisms, and historical interactions with other tribes. These similarities highlight the strong ties between the Ashanti and Ga, which are rooted in their shared African heritage."

The special durbar, a traditional gathering, will not only celebrate the bond between the two kingdoms but also promote peace ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December this year.

The Planning Committee extended an invitation to all Ghanaians to witness this significant moment in Ghanaian traditional history. The event will take place at the forecourt of the Ga Mantsɛ’s Palace in Kaneshie, Accra, at 11 am on Sunday, June 9.

