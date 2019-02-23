The match will be used to honour Mr. S.T. Nettey, a commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the N.L.C. regime and also onetime spiritual head of Hearts of Oak.

The highly-anticipated match promises lots of fireworks as both clubs are unbeaten in their off season games so far.

The last four games between the two clubs have been too closed to call with both clubs having won one each whilst the remaining two have ended in draw.

Appiah, who began his club career at Hearts of Oak, has been extended an invite to be a guest of honour at the game.

The 38-year-old enjoyed two fantastic seasons with the Phobians before leaving for Italian side Udinese in 1997.

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of Dreams FC, Kurt E.S Okraku is a staunch Hearts of Oak fan and even held the position of Public Relations Officer at the club prior to the formation of Dreams FC.

