‘Stephen Appiah’s humility makes him an extraordinary human being’ – Kwesi Pratt

“I respect Stephen Appiah for many other reasons rather than football. What wows me about Stephen Appiah is his humility,” Kwesi Pratt said.

“He is such a fantastic human being. It’s not about his football but I have so much respect for him for his extraordinary humility.

“I have an experience with him that I will never forget. I was by the road and he was passing by, he went all the way to turn and to say hello.

“At the time I had no relationship with him. He is an extraordinary personality. I don’t see him as a football but as a human being, he is a fantastic person.”

He also intimated that only Brazil legend Pele can be compared to Osei Kofi when it comes to raw talent.

Osei Kofi was a household name in African football in the 1960s and 1970 due to his impressive performances for Kotoko and Ghana.

The 81-year-old played over 300 matches for the Porcupine Warriors, helping them to win three league titles.

He was also a key member of the Black Stars team that won back to back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1963 and 1965.

Kwesi Pratt described the former Asante Kotoko forward as one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

"I used to support Real Republicans unfortunately it was destroyed after the 1966 coup due to political and ideological reasons. So we couldn’t continue to support Real Republicans,” he said on Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday.

“Real Republicans had players whose standard may be better or equal to the standard of players we discuss in glory terms today. If you look at some of the matches Aggrey Fyn played, he was a classic all-around player.