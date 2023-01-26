Asamoah Gyan paid for my knee surgery 7 years ago – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident about two decades ago. Reports suggest the same accident took away his twin brother’s life.

Having been limping for many years, the BET award winner finally went under the knife seven years ago to fix his knee and has now revealed that Gyan paid for the procedure.

In a post on Twitter, Stonebwoy thanked the former Black Stars captain for his benevolence and said he was grateful.

“Asamoah Gyan you came through for me around this same time 7 years on. You decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful,” he wrote.

The veteran footballer replied: “Oh woooow. 7 years already? I’m happy to be part of this. It’s all from the heart,” with Stonebwoy adding: “Time flies but I can never forget. 5 months after the passing of my mum.”

Stonebowy and Gyan have been very good friends for some years now, with the pair even recording some songs together.

The song ‘Dirty Enemies’ was released in 2018 by Stonebwoy, who featured Gyan on it. The song talks about how one’s enemies have no say in what God has already decided.

Stonebwoy sang the chorus, while Gyan joined at the tail end of the song with his own unique lines.