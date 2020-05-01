Ghana lost on penalties to the South Americans in the quarterfinal of the tournament in South Africa.

One of the talking points in that game was Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss, after Suarez had been sent off for preventing a goal-bound header with his hand.

Gyan fluffed his lines with virtually the last kick of the game in extra-time, sparking joy from Suarez who watched on from the sidelines.

Suarez being hailed by his Uruguay teammates after the game
While the Barcelona striker was subsequently vilified and accused of being a cheat, be believes he only did what was best for his side.

The 33-year-old believes he cannot be blamed for Gyan’s crucial penalty miss, as he was rightly punished with a red card for his actions.

“Yes, the truth is, it was a bit of everything — of being depressed, of being sad, of being sent off. Because we were going to lose, but if they weren’t scoring that goal we weren’t going to lose, and … well, you get up within 30 seconds when he takes the penalty kick, the satisfaction of well, I took a risk in a situation of which I have been blamed for anti-fair play. However, the Ghana player missing the penalty is not my fault,” Suarez told the Players’ Tribune.

He added: “I didn’t kick anyone or anything like that, that’s why I think that I celebrated like that, for having taken a risk for something that was worth it.

“And I remember that I celebrated it more than a goal. A teammate on the bench passed out on that play, hahaha.”