Muntari explained that his mother wanted him to play for Asante Kotoko, but he opted for Liberty Professional and that is the only time he had to defy his mother’s directive.

Muntari and his mother Hajia Kande’s bond is very great and the former Inter Milan player believes he owes his success to his mum.

However, he needed to defy her counsel by choosing Liberty Professionals over Asante Kotoko at the early stages of his career.

"Both Liberty and Kotoko came. Sly Tetteh and his partner Felix Ansong contacted me. But my mum wanted me to play for Kotoko. He said my son will play for Kotoko," he disclosed on McBrown's Kitchen on UTV.

"I love Kotoko because I grew around the team. However, I realised Kotoko had a lot of matured and quality players, so I wouldn't have been able to compete.

“Moving to Liberty Professionals was the best option for me. That was the first time I disobeyed my mother.

The combative midfielder his spell at the Scientific Soccer lads earned a good deal abroad to play for Udinese in Italy.

He had an illustrious career which saw him win a historic treble of UEFA Champions League, Italian Cup and Serie A.

Muntari also represented Ghana all of their three FIFA World Cups