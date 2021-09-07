‘Support your own’ – Ex-footballers back CK Akonnor despite poor results

Akonnor has come under intense criticism following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars were uninspiring against Bafana Bafana and couldn’t register a single shot on target, as they were consigned to a 1-0 defeat in Johannesburg.

A section of Ghanaians has since called for the coach to be sacked, with his win rate at just a paltry 40% since taking charge.

“Ghanaians should support C.K Akonnor because it's never too late. The current players in the Black Stars are the best he has now,” Polo told OTEC FM.

"Let support him and see the way forward. Let's support our own because the foreign coaches only come and spend our money.”

Yaw Preko made a similar call, insisting Akonnor has everything it takes to save the Black Stars from their current slump.

“He [CK Akonnor] is a fine coach and I think he has what it takes to coach the Black Stars,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

“He needs the support of the entire country to succeed because he is the person in charge of the team.

“CK Akonnor has proven he can coach the team because if you look at his style of play, it tells you he wants to implement something and I think with the support and belief, he can do it for us.”