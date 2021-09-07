RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Support your own’ – Ex-footballers back CK Akonnor despite poor results

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Two former Ghana internationals have leapt to the defense of under-fire Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan (CK) Akonnor.

‘Support your own’ – Ex-footballers back CK Akonnor despite poor results
‘Support your own’ – Ex-footballers back CK Akonnor despite poor results

Retired footballers cum coaches, Mohammed Polo and Yaw Preko, believe the 47-year-old deserves to be given time to turn things around.

Recommended articles

Akonnor has come under intense criticism following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

We believed we could win against South Africa – CK Akonnor
We believed we could win against South Africa – CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars were uninspiring against Bafana Bafana and couldn’t register a single shot on target, as they were consigned to a 1-0 defeat in Johannesburg.

A section of Ghanaians has since called for the coach to be sacked, with his win rate at just a paltry 40% since taking charge.

Mohammed Polo
Mohammed Polo ece-auto-gen

“Ghanaians should support C.K Akonnor because it's never too late. The current players in the Black Stars are the best he has now,” Polo told OTEC FM.

"Let support him and see the way forward. Let's support our own because the foreign coaches only come and spend our money.”

Yaw Preko made a similar call, insisting Akonnor has everything it takes to save the Black Stars from their current slump.

Yaw Preko
Yaw Preko Pulse Ghana

“He [CK Akonnor] is a fine coach and I think he has what it takes to coach the Black Stars,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

“He needs the support of the entire country to succeed because he is the person in charge of the team.

“CK Akonnor has proven he can coach the team because if you look at his style of play, it tells you he wants to implement something and I think with the support and belief, he can do it for us.”

Meanwhile, Akonnor and the Black Stars will look to return to winning ways when they face Zimbabwe in a double-header in October.

Watch Ghana Black Stars In Special Jama Session | Hot In Gabon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s £6m penthouse in Lisbon, the most expensive flat in Portugal

Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s £6m penthouse in Lisbon, the most expensive flat in Portugal

‘Our new crush’ – Black Stars new boy Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is getting all the ‘fans’ on Twitter

‘Our new crush’ – Black Stars new boy Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is getting all the ‘fans’ on Twitter

Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia: Black Stars kickstart 2022 World Cup qualifiers with vital win

Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia: Black Stars kickstart 2022 World Cup qualifiers with vital win

NPP to face NDC in football match on September 4

NPP to face NDC in football match on September 4