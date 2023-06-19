ADVERTISEMENT
Tamale: Coach who brutally assaulted female referee wanted by Police

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Tamale Police have declared coach Iddrisu S. Napari wanted after he brutally assaulted a female referee during a Women’s Division Two game.

The coach, who manages Tiyumba Ladies, is said to have hit and kicked referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara in the aftermath of last Saturday’s game against Soccer Missionaries Ladies.

The match was played at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Annex 3, but Coach Napari wasn’t happy with the referee’s performance.

Joy Sports reports that Coach Napari was incensed when an indirect free kick was awarded against his side after the goalkeeper picked up the ball following a back pass from a teammate.

He is said to have instructed his players to leave the pitch in a bid to force the referee to rescind her decision. However, when she stuck to her guns, he attacked her.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the referee is seen wailing in pain after being brutally assaulted by the coach.

Following condemnation of the coach’s actions, the referees wing of the Northern Regional Football Association reported the matter to the Police.

The Police have since launched a manhunt for Coach Napari, who is currently on the run, having not been seen since fleeing the scene of the incident.

“The police visited his residence twice, but they haven’t found him,” Tamale-based sports journalist, Sey Mubarak, is quoted as saying by Joy Sports.

“He is currently on the run. The Northern Regional FA has visited Nasara at the hospital, and she is in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, the referee has been admitted at the Tamale Technical University Medical Hospital.

Emmanuel Ayamga
