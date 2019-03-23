Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his starting XI to face Gabon.

This is the first leg of the U-23 qualifier with Ghana hoping to utilise their home advantage to make the second tie an easy one.

Tanko named eight foreign-based players in his starting XI but n-form striker Bernard Tekpetey is on the bench.

The coach, however, opted to start his attack with Sparta Prague's Benjamin Tetteh -on ten league goals in 25 appearances in the Czech Republic has joined the team.

Talented Yaw Yeboah will play behind the two attackers and the midfield also includes Liberty Professionals Simon Zibo, Joseph Paintsil and Osmanu Bukari with Isaac Twum on the bench.

Ghana U23 XI: Kwame Baah-Gideon Mensah, Kingsley Fobi, Zakaria Fuseini, Musah Nuhu- Simon Zibo, Yaw Yeboah, Joseph Paintsil, Osmanu Bukari, Kwabena Owusu and Benjamin Tetteh.