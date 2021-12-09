Tedesco tasked with reviving Leipzig's fortunes

The 36-year-old Italy-born coach fills the vacancy left when American Jesse Marsch was sacked by the Bundesliga club on Sunday after just four months in charge.

Tedesco, who has dual Italian and German nationality, will take his place in the dugout for Saturday's game with Borussia Moenchengladbach bidding to end a run of three successive league defeats.

"The club agreed to appoint Domenico Tedesco on Thursday," read a statement on the club website.

"The 36-year-old has signed a contract until 30th June 2023 as he replaces Jesse Marsch."

Leipzig have finished in the top three in Germany in the past three seasons but presently sit 11th in the table and trail leaders Bayern Munich by 16 points.

They have struggled this season largely due to the departure to Bayern of Marsch's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. Key players Marcel Sabitzer and defender Dayot Upamecano followed him to Bayern.

The Leipzig board will be hoping Tedesco has the same impact as he had on Schalke in his first season in charge.

Tedesco steered Schalke to second in the Bundesliga at the end of the 2017/18 season, but was sacked in 2019 following a downturn in their form.

He has spent the last two seasons coaching Spartak Moscow.

On Tuesday under caretaker coach Achim Beierlorzer, Leipzig pulled off a 2-1 home win over 10-man Manchester City in the final round of Champions League group-stage matches.

That victory ensured third spot in the group and a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Beierlorzer, though, has been let go as Tedesco has brought in his own backroom team.

"Assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer is no longer part of the coaching team," read the club's statement.