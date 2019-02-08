Last season’s runner-up of the 7’s League Ghana Football Club made a winning start by defeating Bad 9-1.

After a runner-up finish last season, Ghana is out to prove that they prepared much better for the tournament ahead.

''We lost in the championship last season via penalties so we really prepared for this game,” head coach Ayi Bimbo said.

''We conceded one goal in because I think my players relaxed a bit after scoring 9 goals straight and that we have to swap some players to get them ready for the next game.''

It is yet to be confirmed f Ghana FC was named after the West Africa nation, which is a powerhouse in football.

Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times and participated in three different FIFA World Cups.