The Black Stars players are sabotaging Chris Hughton – Kofi Akpaloo

Evans Annang

Kofi Akpaloo, the Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana has disclosed that players of the Black Stars are against coach Chris Hughton.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton

He said the players are deliberately not performing so that the coach gets the sack.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the team's commitment and performance, Akpaloo suggested that the foreign-based players in the squad are deliberately working to undermine and remove Coach Hughton from his position.

In a strongly worded statement, Akpaloo conveyed his desire for a complete overhaul of the Black Stars, advocating for the inclusion of more locally-based players.

“It is my wish that we sack all the current Black Stars players and allow the local ones to play. We have over-pampered these players, and as a result, they are not committed. Their deliberate attempt to get the coach sacked or sabotage him will not work,” declared Akpaloo.

Relatedly, Black Stars attacker Jordan Ayew has declared that the team will go all out in their crucial encounter against Egypt this evening.

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo Pulse Ghana

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ayew said he and his teammates were determined to make amends for their opening-day loss and are not in Abidjan for a mere visit.

"We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan; we came here to win,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by Graphic Sport.

Meanwhile, Ayew also expressed confidence that the Black Stars have what it takes to beat Egypt.

The Pharaohs themselves did not impress either in their first game and needed a last-minute penalty from talisman Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw against minnows Mozambique.

