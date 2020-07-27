The English premier league played its last games last Sunday, closing the 2019/2020 season. All eyes were on who is going to the Champions League next season in English football joining Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United were happier than most sides as they returned to Europe's top competition after not qualifying last season when they closed their campaign in 6th position. The red devils took 3rd place this year on the English Premier League table with their victory on Sunday evening beating Leicester City 2-0. The three-time winners of the UCL will join Premier League champions Liverpool, their city neighbours Manchester City and Chelsea as they head off to represent the EPL when the UCL begins next season.

Though the Foxes lost to United, they qualified to play in the Europa League next season. Also playing on Sunday was Chelsea who won 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-1 and the Citizens cemented their place in the second spot by beating Norwich City 5-0. Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur while Mikel Arteta took 3 points with Arsenal after beating Watford 3-0.

The EPL season has ended, however, the Italian Serie A is still on. Their weekend began on Friday when AC Milan played 1-1 with Atalanta. On Saturday, Parma won 2-1 against Brescia, Inter Milan beat Genoa 3-0 and Napoli whooped Sassuolo 2-0. Juventus became Serie A champions again on Sunday when they beat Sampdoria 2-0. SPAL drew 1-1 against Torino. Lazio also played well winning their game against Verona by a good 5-1 while Roma beat Fiorentina 2-1. As things stand in Italian football, some part of the season is still to be decided, especially in the top five on who is going to the champions league next month. Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio all have the opportunity to join champions Juventus in the UEFA Champions League next season.

