Ghana are in pot 1 with Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia and Ivory Coast

The rule is that countries in the same pot will not be drawn in the same group in the 2019 Africa up of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars stand the chance of pairing some of the former champions of the competition in pot 2 Morocco, Nigeria, Algeria, among other non-former winners of the competition such as Mali, Guinea, etc.

Former winners South Africa are one of the teams Ghana can be drawn in the same group, having been drawn placed in pot 2.

Debutants Mauritania and Madagascar are in pot 4, which is the last of the four pots.

Below are all the four pots

Pot I Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4

Egypt Morocco Uganda Mauritania

Cameroon Nigeria South Africa Namibia

Ghana Algeria Guinea-Bissau Benin

Ivory Coast Guinea Zimbabwe Kenya

Tunisia Mali Angola Madagascar

Senegal DR Congo Burundi Tanzania

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in June.

Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982 in Libya.