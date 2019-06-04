Rabah Madger of Algeria put Africa's name in the history books of the European Cup which was renamed the UEFA Champions League when he scored a famous backheel as FC Porto defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 in 1987.

Samuel Eto’o Fils shattered Arsenal’s dream of winning the Champions League when he scored the equaliser, before Juliano Balletti’s goal gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over the Gunners in 2006.

He would score again in the final as Barcelona triumphed over Manchester United 2-0 in the 2008-09 season.

The Cameroonian is thus far the only African with two goals in the final of the European Cup or the UEFA Champions.

Former Ivory Coast skipper Didier Drogba tormented Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena as his goal against the Bavarian giants pushed the tie into a penalty shootout.

The Blues against-all-odds stunned Bayern Munich on penalties, with Drogba scoring the decisive kick on the night.

Last year, sensational Senegal international Sadio Mane recorded a goal in the final, yet Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in a dramatic final.

Mohammed Salah who was tipped to be a torn in the flesh of Real Madrid last season suffered an injury in the course of the final, so couldn’t score, but made amends when he broke the deadlock in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Tottenham to make him the fifth African player to do so.