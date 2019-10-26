He spoke on Joy FM's Newsfile on Saturday and revealed what he plans to do on Monday morning when he starts work.

"I will say good morning to everybody and reassure the staff that we are in together, we have a promise to deliver and that promise will be delivered with their support," he said when he was asked what he was going to do on his first day at work.

Kurt, as he is popularly called, was elected on Friday as the new GFA president after three rounds of voting

Kurt's victory makes him the 24th President of the 62-year-old GFA, taking over from Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose third term tenure ended prematurely after being indicted in an investigative piece to unmask corruption in Ghana football.